Claude Puel Issues First Public Statement Since Leicester City Departure

Former Leicester boss Claude Puel has issued his first public statement since his departure from the club on Sunday, following their 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

Puel had been in charge of the Foxes for 16 months, guiding them to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. But this season has been less inspiring, and after a run of five losses in six games, time was called on his tenure.



And, as issued via the League Managers Association, the Frenchman has now issued his first public statement following his exit, extending his gratitude to everyone he worked with at the club.

It read: "I would like to thank everyone that I worked with at Leicester City Football Club. It was a privilege to work with the players, the staff and the management.

"I would also like to thank the fans for their fantastic support as well as their understanding as the team developed.

"I really appreciate the willingness to learn and work ethic of all of the players and I have no doubt that they will all have bright futures."

Despite the on-field inconsistencies and questions of his tactics, Puel earned universal plaudits for his handling of the tragic death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha back in October.

And the 57-year-old touched on this in his statement, proclaiming: "It was my honour to work for the late and much loved Khun Vichai, who gave me the fantastic opportunity to manage his club and share some great moments with him."

He ended by declaring: "My mission at Leicester City Football Club ends here but I will continue to follow the performances of the team and wish the club all the best for the future."