Diego Perotti States the Rome Derby Speaks for Itself Ahead of This Weekend's Lazio vs Roma Clash

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Diego Perotti has spoken out on the significance of the Rome derby, admitting the fixture is 'different' from anything else an AS Roma player will experience. 

The two sides meet at Stadio Olimpico in the second instance of the famous derby this season, with Roma having run out 3-1 winners back in September.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Argentine winger didn't start in the earlier meeting, but is set to feature in the starting XI this time around, and was one of several prominent Roma figures to give his thoughts on the historic rivalry in Betway's 'Forza Roma' documentary, which follows five devoted Roma fans as it explores the passionate nature of Derby della Capitale. 

"You don’t need anyone telling you what it means for supporters and us players, too," said Perotti. "We know it’s a different match."

Legendary left-back Vincent Candella added that it is "an important match, with its own magic," while Ubaldo Righetti, who featured at the back for the club throughout the 1980s, tapped into the added pressure on the players to get a result. 

"The derby is the kind of match you must win," said Righetti. "Players have a great responsibility on the pitch."

Having bounced back from that humiliating 7-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Fiorentina at the end of January, the Giallorossi have won their last four matches going into the all-important derby, so will be confident of achieving a result in their bid to keep pace with the Milan sides.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Lazio, meanwhile, saw a 2-1 at Genoa last time out sandwiched between defeats to Sevilla in both legs of their Europa League round of 32 tie, so will be keen to set the record straight with a derby win. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message