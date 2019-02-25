Diego Perotti States the Rome Derby Speaks for Itself Ahead of This Weekend's Lazio vs Roma Clash

Diego Perotti has spoken out on the significance of the Rome derby, admitting the fixture is 'different' from anything else an AS Roma player will experience.

The two sides meet at Stadio Olimpico in the second instance of the famous derby this season, with Roma having run out 3-1 winners back in September.

The Argentine winger didn't start in the earlier meeting, but is set to feature in the starting XI this time around, and was one of several prominent Roma figures to give his thoughts on the historic rivalry in Betway's 'Forza Roma' documentary, which follows five devoted Roma fans as it explores the passionate nature of Derby della Capitale.

"You don’t need anyone telling you what it means for supporters and us players, too," said Perotti. "We know it’s a different match."

Legendary left-back Vincent Candella added that it is "an important match, with its own magic," while Ubaldo Righetti, who featured at the back for the club throughout the 1980s, tapped into the added pressure on the players to get a result.

"The derby is the kind of match you must win," said Righetti. "Players have a great responsibility on the pitch."

Having bounced back from that humiliating 7-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Fiorentina at the end of January, the Giallorossi have won their last four matches going into the all-important derby, so will be confident of achieving a result in their bid to keep pace with the Milan sides.

Lazio, meanwhile, saw a 2-1 at Genoa last time out sandwiched between defeats to Sevilla in both legs of their Europa League round of 32 tie, so will be keen to set the record straight with a derby win.