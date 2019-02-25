Neil Lennon a Shock Target for Leicester City Job as Foxes Seek Interim Appointment

February 25, 2019

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon could be a shock candidate to take over the vacant managerial role at Leicester City on an interim basis following the sacking of Claude Puel.

Lennon, who made 170 appearances for Leicester between 1996 and 2000, has seen his name thrown into the conversation of possible Puel replacements by the Scottish Sun as speculation ramps up around the King Power Stadium.

Most recently in charge at Hibernian, Lennon left his post in acrimonious circumstances this January after initially being suspended following a series of angry exchanges towards club employees.

Jeff J Mitchell/GettyImages

The 47-year old found significant success during a four-year tenure at Celtic between 2010 and 2014, winning three titles. Despite his success, Lennon’s time as a manager has been fraught with controversy and his only foray into English football saw him sacked as Bolton manager with the club bottom of the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether or not Lennon will be interested in the Leicester job, particularly as the club may see him simply as a placeholder until they can pursue other targets, including Brendan Rodgers, this summer.

Rodgers, another successful Celtic manager, is not willing to entertain a possible move at this time, with his side still chasing a treble of trophies in the latter stages of the season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rodgers played down the links to Leicester following his side’s victory against Motherwell saying: “There’s always speculation around football.

“I’ve stood here numerous times and been asked about a number of clubs. My answer is always the same. My job is to focus on the football aspect and that is with Celtic.

“My focus today was for Celtic and the players. It was very important for us to get three points and keep the momentum going. Other than that I’ve nothing to say.”

The likes of Rafa Benitez and Roberto Martinez have also been touted as end of season appointments for Leicester.

