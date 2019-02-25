Salomon Rondon Claims Miguel Almiron Gives Newcastle a 'Different Dimension' After Huddersfield Win

February 25, 2019

Salomon Rondon has praised club record signing Miguel Almiron after Newcastle's 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Almiron joined for a fee which could rise to north of £20m including add-ons in January and is already a fan favourite after his early showings.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Almiron looks to be the creative spark that Newcastle have been craving all season and Venezuelan striker Rondon insists that it will help him score more goals and add a different dimension to the team.

"It's a real positive when you've got a player like him who likes to run in between the lines," Rondon said, via Mail Online.

"He is always looking to give you that pass and, for a striker, that's exactly what you want. Having Almiron behind will give us a different dimension."

Although it was only Almiron's second game for the Magpies he has already become a fan favourite, with the Toon Army christening the front three of Almiron, Rondon and Ayoze Perez the 'three amigos' - due to the fact that they all hail from Spanish speaking countries.

Rondon claims this has helped with their chemistry on the pitch in the Huddersfield game as Almiron adapts to life in the Premier League.

"We were all speaking Spanish," revealed Rondon. "Miguel is still struggling to speak English well and, when he does speak, it's an American kind of English, with different words.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"So it's better that we speak Spanish. But football is a universal language, we all felt on the same wavelength."

Almiron certainly impressed on his home debut, hitting the post within 15 minutes and creating numerous chances throughout the match. The Paraguayan was brought off to a standing ovation from the Newcastle faithful as Benitez hopes to save his energy for a key mid-week clash with Burnley.

