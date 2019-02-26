Brendan Rodgers Close to Leicester Appointment After £6m Compensation Fee Is Agreed With Celtic

Leicester City have 'agreed' a compensation deal with Celtic worth £6m for manager Brendan Rodgers, with the former Liverpool boss in line to be appointed before the weekend game against Watford.

The 46-year-old had immediately been touted as one of the favourites to succeed Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium, after the Frenchman was relieved of his duties following a recent 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With Rodgers given permission to speak with Leicester this morning, The Sun claim that a compensation package between themselves and the reigning SPFL champions worth £6m has now been finalised.

The report also claims that the deal is progressing so rapidly that Rodgers could officially be appointed as Leicester's new manager in time to face Watford at Vicarage Road this coming Sunday.

His support staff, including assistant manager Chris Davies and former Premier League winner Kolo Toure, are expected to follow Rodgers to Leicester once terms have been agreed to release them from their contracts with Celtic.

#CelticFC today confirmed that it has been approached by @LCFC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.https://t.co/r75IXPs71M — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 26, 2019

Since Rodgers was dismissed as Liverpool manager in 2015, after narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League with them in 2013/14, the Northern Irishman has enjoyed plenty of success north of the border with Celtic, winning back-to-back domestic trebles in 2016/17 and again in 2017/18.

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured a difficult 2019 so far, not winning since New Year's Day - with the Foxes going on to lose six of their next seven games across all competitions, including an FA Cup third round exit to Sky Bet League Two side Newport County.

Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic... Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester... surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2019

Next for the Midlands-based club is a Premier League game against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, with first-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler set to take temporary charge before the expected arrival of Rodgers.