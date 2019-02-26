Brendan Rodgers Close to Leicester Appointment After £6m Compensation Fee Is Agreed With Celtic

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Leicester City have 'agreed' a compensation deal with Celtic worth £6m for manager Brendan Rodgers, with the former Liverpool boss in line to be appointed before the weekend game against Watford.

The 46-year-old had immediately been touted as one of the favourites to succeed Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium, after the Frenchman was relieved of his duties following a recent 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With Rodgers given permission to speak with Leicester this morning, The Sun claim that a compensation package between themselves and the reigning SPFL champions worth £6m has now been finalised.

The report also claims that the deal is progressing so rapidly that Rodgers could officially be appointed as Leicester's new manager in time to face Watford at Vicarage Road this coming Sunday.

His support staff, including assistant manager Chris Davies and former Premier League winner Kolo Toure, are expected to follow Rodgers to Leicester once terms have been agreed to release them from their contracts with Celtic.

Since Rodgers was dismissed as Liverpool manager in 2015, after narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League with them in 2013/14, the Northern Irishman has enjoyed plenty of success north of the border with Celtic, winning back-to-back domestic trebles in 2016/17 and again in 2017/18. 

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured a difficult 2019 so far, not winning since New Year's Day - with the Foxes going on to lose six of their next seven games across all competitions, including an FA Cup third round exit to Sky Bet League Two side Newport County.

Next for the Midlands-based club is a Premier League game against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, with first-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler set to take temporary charge before the expected arrival of Rodgers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message