Jose Mourinho Insists His Next Managerial Role Will Be With Club Without 'Internal Conflict'

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Jose Mourinho has insisted that his next managerial role will be with a club which is not experiencing any internal conflict behind the scenes.

The Portuguese manager was sacked from his previous role at Manchester United just before Christmas following a disappointing start to the season with the Red Devils. His interim replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has since inspired a revolution at Old Trafford, guiding United into contention for a top four finish - something that seemed impossible under Mourinho.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Two months on, Mourinho is currently in the market for a new managerial job, but he wants to make sure that he joins the right club, aiming a slight dig at United in the process.

“I don’t want an internal conflict,” he told The Telegraph. “I want internal empathy.

“I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place. I don’t want to work in a structure of no coincidence [unity] in the thinking."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Mourinho admitted that he has already turned down at least one job offer since parting ways with United and, despite the offer being lucrative, the club in question didn't match his criteria.

“If it is a club without ambition I wouldn’t go. I refused [the lucrative offer] because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level. That is my second item [requirement]. My first item is structural empathy. 


"I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas. I don’t want to be in a permanent contradiction [conflict] between what I think and the others think.


“It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club.”

      Modal message