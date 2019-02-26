Juan Mata Expected to Pen New £170k Deal at Man Utd Following Talks With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Manchester United midifelder Juan Mata is close to signing a new one-year deal to stay at Old Trafford, after holding positive negotiations with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mata, who signed with the Red Devils from Chelsea for £37m back in 2014 and has gone on to make 213 appearances, collecting 44 goals and 36 assists, has been an important squad player this season, making 27 outings across all competitions. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and a return to his boyhood club Valencia had been mooted, but it now seems that, following discussions with Solskjaer, the club are set to offer him a new deal. 

According to the Sun, Solskjaer has pressed United to hand the Spaniard a one-year contract extension with a salary of £170,000-a-week, roughly what he earns as it stands, with the option of a further year's extension.

Speaking on the affair, a source close to the club proclaimed: “Mata has had to wait his turn but it looks like the offer is there now.

“Ole has told the board what he wants to happen. There have been others ahead of him but he is top of the queue now. He wants to continue his time here. There is interest elsewhere but he is happy and wants to stay long-term.”

It is understood that Mata was initially looking for a three-year deal with the club, but is still more amenable to this deal than swapping clubs.

The retention of the 30-year-old would follow those of Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Scott McTominay, Ashley Young and Chris Smalling, while the club are hopeful of securing deals with Marcus Rashford and David de Gea come the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message