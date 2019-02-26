Mauricio Pochettino Accepts Charge of 'Improper Conduct' Following Confrontation With Mike Dean

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has accepted a charge of 'improper conduct' for his confrontation with Mike Dean after Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Following the full-time whistle, Pochettino approached Dean and, after having what appeared to be an amicable conversation, then engaged in a heated debate before being dragged away by Burnley defender Phil Bardsley.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, Pochettino confirmed that he has accepted a charge from the FA.

"I will accept that charge. Watching my behaviour afterwards on video, I need to accept the charge from the FA," he said, via Sky Sports.

"I need to apologise to Mike Dean, I cannot behave in that way. It is not the way to behave and I am going to accept the charge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all of the officials."

When asked to reveal what was said between himself and Dean, Pochettino refused to comment, claiming that everything was said in the heat of the moment.


"No, all that happened on the pitch stays on there. I think that is the most important, we need to accept that we are with our emotion.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"For me it's not important, I don't take it personally. When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words. All that happened on the pitch, I'll never translate off it."


Dean was also set to act as the fourth official for Wednesday's clash, but he has since been relieved of those duties following Saturday's incident.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message