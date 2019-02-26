Mauricio Pochettino Accepts Charge of 'Improper Conduct' Following Confrontation With Mike Dean

Mauricio Pochettino has accepted a charge of 'improper conduct' for his confrontation with Mike Dean after Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Following the full-time whistle, Pochettino approached Dean and, after having what appeared to be an amicable conversation, then engaged in a heated debate before being dragged away by Burnley defender Phil Bardsley.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, Pochettino confirmed that he has accepted a charge from the FA.

"I will accept that charge. Watching my behaviour afterwards on video, I need to accept the charge from the FA," he said, via Sky Sports.

"I need to apologise to Mike Dean, I cannot behave in that way. It is not the way to behave and I am going to accept the charge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all of the officials."

When asked to reveal what was said between himself and Dean, Pochettino refused to comment, claiming that everything was said in the heat of the moment.





"No, all that happened on the pitch stays on there. I think that is the most important, we need to accept that we are with our emotion.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"For me it's not important, I don't take it personally. When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words. All that happened on the pitch, I'll never translate off it."





Dean was also set to act as the fourth official for Wednesday's clash, but he has since been relieved of those duties following Saturday's incident.