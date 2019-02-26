Mauricio Pochettino Provides Update on Dele Alli Fitness But Confirms Absence for Chelsea Trip

February 26, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino will have to go without the services of midfielders Dele Alli and Eric Dier as his side travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea this week.

Both sides will be licking their wounds from their respective defeats at the weekend, as Spurs fell short at Turf Moor whilst Chelsea lost out in the Carabao Cup final, despite taking City all the way to a penalty shootout.

Alli hasn't appeared in Tottenham's first team since he was withdrawn against Fulham at the end of last month, whilst Dier has been in and out of the squad since suffering with appendicitis and the 25-year-old has now come down with tonsillitis which will see him miss out on Wednesday's derby.

As reported by Football London, Dele Alli is nearing a return to action as he continues his on-field rehabilitation but Pochettino refused to set a potential date for the 22-year-old's comeback. 

"Still I don’t know. We need to assess and we’re doing so day by day. We can’t say if he will be available for Dortmund or Southampton. Sure not available for tomorrow, after we’ll see," Pochettino revealed.

Alli scored a brace on Tottenham's last visit to Stamford Bridge, where his side secured their first win on Chelsea turf for 28 years. Spurs have also got the better of Maurizio Sarri's side once already this season, as they ran out 3-1 winners at Wembley back in November, on which occasion Dele found the scoresheet once more.

Though the news of a double injury blow will dishearten Spurs fans as they look to secure a league double over Chelsea, they will be buoyed by the timely return of Harry Kane, who returned to action to score in their 2-1 defeat against Burnley last time out.

A win on Wednesday for Spurs would see them move 13 points clear of their west London adversaries as they look to secure Champions League football for the third-straight season.

