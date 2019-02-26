Naby Keita & Trent Alexander Arnold Set for Recall Ahead of Watford Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to recall Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita for the Premier League game against Watford on Wednesday night.

The pair were dropped for the Reds' goalless draw against Manchester United on Sunday, after starting the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich, which also finished 0-0.

Klopp on Keita: "He was ill yesterday but he's back in training today. Naby Keita is an outstanding good player. At the start he showed it a lot then he was a bit injured. It's a long-term project." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) February 26, 2019

With Klopp's side set to play five games in the space of 19 days, the Liverpool Echo report that the German is poised to rotate his squad between now and 17 March, starting with restoring Alexander-Arnold and Keita to the starting lineup against the Hornets.

Alexander-Arnold, 20, has only recently returned from a knee injury, as Klopp appears set to ease the England international back into first-team action, with James Milner deputising in the role in his absence.

Keita meanwhile had appeared to find his feet at the club in recent weeks, after initially struggling at Liverpool following his summer arrival from RB Leipzig, with the 24-year-old now set to return to the fray against Javi Gracia's side at the expense of either Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson or Fabinho, all of whom started the weekend draw.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Keita had been suffering from an illness but has returned to training.

Liverpool currently hold a one point lead over Manchester City in second place in the Premier League with just 11 games of the season remaining, as Klopp looks to secure the club's first league title in 29 years.