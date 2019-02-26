Premier League Team News: Leicester vs Brighton - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Leicester are unbeaten in their three Premier League meetings with Brighton, winning both games last season before drawing the reverse fixture 1-1 in December. 

Brighton have won just one of their last six away league games against Leicester (D2 L3), winning 4-1 in a Championship match in April 2014. 

Leicester are unbeaten in 14 home matches played on Tuesday in all competitions (W10 D4 L0) since losing 2-4 to Chelsea in the League Cup third round in September 2016. 

Departing Leicester manager Claude Puel registered a Premier League win percentage of 34% with the Foxes, a worse ratio than both Craig Shakespeare (38%) and Claudio Ranieri (44%). 

Brighton have picked up just six points from their last 33 available in the Premier League (W1 D3 L7), with the Seagulls winning none of their six games so far in 2019 (D2 L4). o Only Fulham (18) have conceded more Premier League goals during 2019 than Leicester City (15). 


Brighton manager Chris Hughton is yet to win in three away league visits to Leicester (W0 D1 L2), losing his most recent two visits to the King Power Stadium. o Leicester have only lost five consecutive home league matches on one previous occasion, doing so between January and March 1959 in the top-flight.

Brighton have failed to win any of their first six league matches at the start of a calendar year for the first time since 1998, when they won none of their first nine matches in the fourth tier of English football. 

Leicester’s James Maddison had nine shots without scoring against Crystal Palace, a joint- league high this season along with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino against Man Utd in December, who also had nine shots without success.

