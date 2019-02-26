Premier League Team News: Newcastle vs Burnley - Confirmed Lineups

Following their 2-1 win at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture, Newcastle are looking to do the league double over Burnley for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign.

Burnley in winless in five away games against Newcastle in league competition (D3 L2) since a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park in April 1976.

TEAM NEWS



Here's how Newcastle United will line up for tonight's @premierleague game against @BurnleyOfficial at St. James' Park. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/YEnTRe0Vh5 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 26, 2019

Three of the five previous Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Burnley have ended as draws, with each side winning one apiece.

Only Manchester United (12) have won more away points in the Premier League in 2019 than Burnley (8 – P4 W2 D2 L0).

Newcastle United had 29 shots against Huddersfield Town in their previous match – their most in a Premier League game since November 2012 (32 vs Swansea City).

Burnley’s last nine away Premier League goals have been scored by either Chris Wood (five) or Ashley Barnes (four).

Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon has scored three goals and assisted one in four Premier League starts against Burnley, though all of those came while he played for West Bromwich Albion.

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up @NUFC tonight.



One change as @Gudmundsson7 replaces Ashley Westwood. pic.twitter.com/BkNXvBLQey — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 26, 2019

This is the third time Burnley have gone four away Premier League games unbeaten (W2 D2) – the Clarets last had a longer run in the top flight in September 1966 (six games).





Rafael Benitez is unbeaten in five Premier League matches against English managers this season (P5 W3 D2 L0), winning his last three in a row.

Burnley’s Peter Crouch has scored against Newcastle with four different clubs in the Premier League (Aston Villa, Liverpool, Southampton, Stoke City). Only Robbie Keane (Aston Villa, Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur) has scored against Newcastle with as many teams in the competition.

