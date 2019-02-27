How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea face Tottenham in a Premier League match on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

By Kaelen Jones
February 27, 2019

Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a massive Premier League London derby on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (20–7–0) is hoping to revive its league title hopes after suffering a surprising 2–1 defeat against Burnley last week. Spurs fell six points behind table-toppers Liverpool (66 points) and dropped five points back of Manchester City (65) for second.

Chelsea (15–6–5) comes into the match in the midst of tumultuous times. The Blues held their own against Manchester City during the League Cup final, but lost in penalties. Goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga made headlines when he refused to be subbed off by manager Maurizio Sarri, and it's possible Sarri omits the Spaniard from Chelsea's lineup Wednesday. Chelsea (50 points) is currently sixth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-place Arsenal (53) and fifth-place Manchester United (52) but has a game in hand on both.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

