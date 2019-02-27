Crystal Palace will host Manchester United on Wednesday, Feb. 27 in a Premier Leauge match at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils are looking to fortify their place in the top four in England, but they'll have to do so amid an injury crisis, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford joining the ranks of the walking wounded. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez may be tabbed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the attack following Sunday's 0-0 draw vs. Liverpool.

Crystal Palace defeted Leicester City in their most recent match, 4–1. A pair of late goals from Wilfried Zaha coupled with a score apiece from Michy Batshuayi and Luka Milivojevic gave Palace the big win that moved the club six points clear of the drop zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live online with NBC Sports Gold.