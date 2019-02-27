Jurgen Klopp Lauds His 'Unbelievable' Liverpool Team Despite Recent Premier League Wobble

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has passionately defended his 'unbelievable' side after their recent Premier League form drew criticism from some sections of the media.

Klopp's men have seen their lead at the division's summit shortened in recent weeks having only accrued 12 points from the 21 available, winning just one of their last four league matches.

Nonetheless, Klopp launched a staunch defence of his Liverpool team, insisting they are continuing to progress in the manner he wishes, while remaining buoyant on his side's hope of a first top-flight crown in 29 years.

“The development of this team is unbelievable, now you think I praise myself or whatever, but it's unbelievable,” he said ahead of Wednesday's match against Watford (via Liverpool Echo ).

“We played three finals. I know in the world outside, finals are nice, all perfect, then you go to them, don't win it and nobody thinks about it. We are in a good moment, I cannot help if you don't see it. We know about our responsibility and we go for it with all we have."

The long wait that has befallen Liverpool supporters since their last domestic title success has added further levels of expectation upon the Reds, however, Klopp insisted those who feel the Anfield side's title challenge is faltering are jumping the gun, and that his side are not burdened by the weight of expectation.

“Not a little bit. It's just all around. It's just the situation. I only speak about facts," he added.

“Come on, who believes we won't win a game any more? But immediately they say you have to win all 11 games now! When you hear it, you think 'that's a bit difficult'. Maybe it will be all 11. That's really difficult but it's possible of course. We'll go for it but we don't think about the next 10 after this one. We are only thinking about one of these."