Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Actually Happened in Dressing Room After Jordan Henderson Handshake Snub

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims that any issues over Jordan Henderson's snubbed handshake spilled over into the dressing room.

After being substituted early in the second half of the Reds' pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester United last weekend, the England international appeared to walk past Klopp's offer of a handshake.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Liverpool manager could then be seen saying 'You didn't shake my hand' during their exchange on the touchline, but speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp refuted suggestions that the pair had an altercation in the dressing room.





He said (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "There was nothing afterwards in the dressing room or whatever. Someone told me (there was a report) that I shouted at Hendo and Sadio in the dressing room!







"I could have shouted, but Hendo wasn't even there! He was being drug tested.





“Nothing. It's bulls***. Nothing happened after the game, we were completely fine. We spoke abut the game and the opportunity we had, things we did, and then we drove home.”

All even as the Reds go back to the top of the table. #MUNLIV https://t.co/BrLPFo0ab4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2019

The German admitted that the situation was just a misunderstanding, and that he was simply distracted over trying to give instructions to his replacement Xherdan Shaqiri.

Klopp added: "In terms of the situation, it was a pure misunderstanding. That's clear.

"For me, when a player leaves the pitch, it's clear, we shake hands. But I'm in the situation as well. I didn't say you have to wait for me until I look at you again as I was with Shaq talking and then Hendo left.





“He was saying thank-you to the crowd. I thought he didn't (go to shake hands) and that's why I turned and told him to do (go back and shake my hand).



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“But everyone else told me, 'No, no, no, he wanted to shake your hand but you were not ready.' That's how a misunderstanding works. That's all. It was nothing.”