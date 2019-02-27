Liverpool hosts Watford on Wednesday in a critical midweek Premier League match.

Liverpool (20-6-1) holds a one point lead over Manchester City in the race for the title. With Manchester City in excellent form, it's imperative that Liverpool hold serve at Anfield, especially after a disappointing 0-0 draw at Manchester United last weekend. Liverpool did not score in its Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich either and has drawn three of its past four Premier League matches in the quest to hold off City's charge.

Facing Liverpool will be seventh-placed Watford (11-7-9), who have surprised many this season and earned a spectacular 5-1 win at Cardiff last weekend. But Watford's matches against Liverpool have not gone well of late. Watford lost 3-0 to Liverpool earlier this season at home and lost 5-0 at Anfield in 2017-18.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA.

Live stream: You can watch the match live on NBC Sports Gold. You'll be able to stream the match after its conclusion on SI TV.