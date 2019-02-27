Rafa Benitez 'Proud' of Newcastle Players After Confident Performance Leads to Comfortable Win

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has said he is 'proud' of his team's performance against what he described as a 'tough' Burnley side, following the Magpies' 2-0 victory at St. James' Park on Tuesday night.

A wonder strike from Fabian Schar and a first Premier League goal for Sean Longstaff before half-time gave Newcastle a comfortable win, their fourth home success in a row in the league.

Victory over Burnley moves Newcastle seven points clear of the relegation zone with ten games left in the season, a fourth win in their last six domestic fixtures seeing the Magpies take a huge step to securing their status in the Premier League for next season.

After the game, Benitez told Match of the Day of his delight at what he had seen from his players.

"I am very proud. The players deserve a lot of credit, we knew it would be a tough game against a physical team," Benitez began.

"We managed well in the first half and had control and then in the second half we have to defend crosses and long balls and we did it quite well. Still we could be better sometimes but overall it was a great performance and good team spirit. The fans appreciate that.

"The players understand what we want, if the game plan goes well or not, they manage well how the other team will react and how to control these things. We try to impose our game and we have to adapt and we can do it."

Benitez will be hoping Newcastle can carry their good run of form into their next fixture, which sees them travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday..