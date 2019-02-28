Claudio Ranieri Set to Be Sacked by Fulham With Scott Parker Assuming Caretaker Role

Claudio Ranieri is reportedly set to be sacked by Fulham, with his deputy Scott Parker filling in for the rest of the season.

The Cottagers are currently 19th in the Premier League table, eight points off Cardiff City in 18th and ten points from safety.

Ranieri has won just three games since taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic in November and, according to the Sun, he is now set for talks with the club's bosses, where it is anticipated he will be shown the exit door.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fulham are fresh from a damaging 2-0 defeat to Southampton at St Mary's on Wednesday night, after which, speaking to the BBC, Ranieri lamented his side's defensive inefficiencies: "It was not enough. We tried our best but every time we have to say the same thing - the first time in front of goal, the opponent scored."

He added: "We have to continue to fight until it is mathematically impossible. The confidence is not at the maximum level and it is not easy to react but I want them to react soon."

But, when later probed on his future in the post-match press conference, Ranieri admitted:



"My job? I don't know. Ask the owner."

FT: Not a fun night at St Mary's.



[2-0] #SOUFUL pic.twitter.com/sZs2FGCI1y — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 27, 2019

And it now seems the 67-year-old will not be the man to steer against the seemingly futile relegation fight. It is understood current assistant manager Parker will take his place in an interim role until the end of the season.

Parker's first challenge would be the hosting of his and Ranieri's former club Chelsea - the Italian actually signed Parker when he was Blues boss - at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

