Harry Kane Avoids FA Charge for Alleged Headbutt on Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will not face any action for an alleged headbutt on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on Wednesday.

In the first half at Stamford Bridge, Kane appeared to move his head towards Azpilicueta as tempers flared following what the Spaniard and teammate David Luiz deemed unsportsmanlike behaviour from the England star.

After a clash of heads between Kieran Trippier and Eden Hazard, Spurs were forced to play the ball back to Chelsea's goalkeeper Willy Caballero but Kane continued to press the Blues defence and the melee ensued.

However, as reported by the BBC, referee Andre Marriner has claimed that he saw the incident at the time and Kane will therefore avoid any punishment for his actions during Spurs' 2-0 defeat.

There was no great force in the head movement from Kane, but the intention was clear and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Harry Kane can count himself lucky not to have been sent off on Wednesday. The Tottenham striker deliberately moved his head towards the Chelsea captain.

"Even if it was an attempted headbutt, that still carries the same punishment - a red card. There looked to be minimal contact with Azpilicueta but it does not matter how severe it was."





Clattenburg has credited the Chelsea captain for his response, saying: "Fortunately for Kane, Azpilicueta did not make a meal of it. The incident seemed to be missed by the match officials and the FA could now take retrospective action against Kane."

Fortunately for Spurs fans, Kane has avoided the three-match ban which will have seen him miss Saturday's North London derby against Arsenal, as well as a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool at the end of March.

The England captain has only just returned from two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but Spurs have lost each of the two games he has played since his comeback.