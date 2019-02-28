Harry Kane Avoids FA Charge for Alleged Headbutt on Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will not face any action for an alleged headbutt on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on Wednesday.

In the first half at Stamford Bridge, Kane appeared to move his head towards Azpilicueta as tempers flared following what the Spaniard and teammate David Luiz deemed unsportsmanlike behaviour from the England star.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After a clash of heads between Kieran Trippier and Eden HazardSpurs were forced to play the ball back to Chelsea's goalkeeper Willy Caballero but Kane continued to press the Blues defence and the melee ensued.

However, as reported by the BBC, referee Andre Marriner has claimed that he saw the incident at the time and Kane will therefore avoid any punishment for his actions during Spurs' 2-0 defeat.

There was no great force in the head movement from Kane, but the intention was clear and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Harry Kane can count himself lucky not to have been sent off on Wednesday. The Tottenham striker deliberately moved his head towards the Chelsea captain.

"Even if it was an attempted headbutt, that still carries the same punishment - a red card. There looked to be minimal contact with Azpilicueta but it does not matter how severe it was."


Clattenburg has credited the Chelsea captain for his response, saying: "Fortunately for Kane, Azpilicueta did not make a meal of it. The incident seemed to be missed by the match officials and the FA could now take retrospective action against Kane."

Fortunately for Spurs fans, Kane has avoided the three-match ban which will have seen him miss Saturday's North London derby against Arsenal, as well as a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool at the end of March.

The England captain has only just returned from two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but Spurs have lost each of the two games he has played since his comeback.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message