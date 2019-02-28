Jordi Alba, Barcelona Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba has agreed to terms that will see his stay with the Catalan giants extended until 2024, the club announced.

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

The 29-year-old has been a regular throughout his time with La Liga champions, most recently playing 90 minutes in the 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid. 

With his contract running down as he enters his twilight years, there were fears he could depart in the summer, but fears were put to bed on Thursday when Barcelona announced in a statement that they had come to an agreement with the player, whose new release clause stands at €500M.

Further details are expected 'in the next few days' according to the club, once the formalities are out of the way, but the official announcement can be taken to mean the deal is as good as done. 

The statement also highlights the fact that Alba is Lionel Messi's 'best partner', owed to the 20 assists the Spaniard has laid on for the iconic forward. 

Since signing for Barca from Valencia back in 2012, for what now seems like a bargain £12m, Alba has made 282 appearances, collecting four La Liga trophies, four Spanish Cups and a Champions League among a host of other honours.

He has also earned over 60 caps for Spain in that time, making him one of his country's most valuable and effective players for the better part of a decade.

