Juventus Tipped to Land Marcelo as Real Madrid Identify Left-Back Replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico in the event that long serving star and vice-captain Marcelo leaves the Bernabeu to reunite with friend and former Bernabeu colleague Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

After 12 years in Madrid, four-time Champions League winner Marcelo has been increasingly linked with an exit this season and has even found himself benched by coach Santiago Solari on a number of occasions in recent weeks, with home grown Sergio Reguilon being preferred.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

According to Tagliafico's agent, Ricardo Schlieper, his client "is on Real Madrid's list because Marcelo will go to Juventus". Or at least that was what he claimed when he spoke to Argentine broadcaster Radio Rivadavia, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Schlieper additionally claimed there has been interest in Tagliafico from other clubs as well, although he admitted that he is yet to receive any calls on the matter.

"Tagliafico has no termination clause, but Ajax has set a minimum price for top European clubs. I think it's the right time for Tagliafico to make the leap in quality," the agent added.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Tagliafico joined Ajax from Argentine giants Independiente in January 2018 and quickly established himself as an important part of one of Europe's most exciting young teams. The 26-year-old was also Argentina's starting left-back at last summer's World Cup in Russia.

Real had the chance to get a close look at the player earlier this month when Los Blancos met Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Amsterdam, a game for which Marcelo was benched. They will meet again in Madrid for the second leg early next month.