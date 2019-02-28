Paul Ince Claims Liverpool Have 'Silenced the Critics' & Thinks Man City Are Starting to Panic

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince claims that Manchester City showed signs they were panicking during Wednesday's narrow win over West Ham, adding that Jürgen Klopp's side proved they were back to their best in their 5-0 thumping of Watford.

Liverpool and City are separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table with ten games left to play this season, while both sides are still firing on all cylinders in the Champions League too.

But Ince believes that Liverpool may have seen the pendulum swing in their direction following the midweek fixtures, claiming that Manchester City have reverted to a 'three points at all costs' mentality over their infamous style of play.

"People have been voicing their concerns about Liverpool over the last few weeks, with the draws they have had, but what they did to Watford proved they’re back on form and silenced their critics," Ince told Paddy Power News.

"They terrorised Watford. That’s the title-winning Liverpool we saw four or five weeks ago and for most of the season. I’d say Manchester City were nervous looking at that - knowing that the title is going to go right down to the wire.

"You can sense the panic at City, and the West Ham result proved it. It wasn’t convincing at all, and with five minutes to go Kevin De Bruyne was running the ball into the corner flag.

"It’s not often you see a City team do that, and that shows to me that they’re panicking, you can see they’re feeling the pressure.

"It’s not even about the performance at this stage of the season. It’s all about just getting the three points whatever happens.”

While City and Liverpool are still neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table after the midweek games, this weekend could prove to be vital in deciding the eventual champions this season.

That's because Liverpool will make the short hop across town to face Everton, a side in poor form but who have a major point to prove, while City appear to have three points in the bag already ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.