Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Earns First Senior Brazil Call Up as Left Back Marcelo Misses Out

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Real Madrid sensation Vinícius Júnior has been called up to Tite's senior national team squad for the first team in his career but there was no place in the team for his club teammate Marcelo.


The 18-year-old winger has already made 26 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving in a €61m move from Flamengo, scoring three goals and claiming 12 assists across all competitions.

His performances at the Santiago Bernabéu this season have clearly caught the attention of national team coach Tite, who has decided to fast track Vinícius from their Under-20 side straight into the senior team.

The other big talking point is that Real Madrid defender Marcelo has missed out on a place in the team, having last appeared for the Seleção during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.


His future in the Spanish capital has come under question this season and Tite appears to have caught wind of Marcelo's poor from, instead including Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Filipe Luís (Atlético Madrid).


FC Porto's in demand Éder Militão has been included as the fourth-choice centre-back.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

West Ham's Felipe Anderson has been rewarded for his fine start to life in the Premier League by returning to the national team set up. The 25-year-old hasn't been included in a Brazil squad in almost four years, having made just one appearance under former head coach Dunga.


Other Premier League representation unsurprisingly comes from goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Ederson, while Gabriel JesusRoberto Firmino, Fabinho and Richarlison will also feature for the Seleção during the next international break.

