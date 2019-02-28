Staggering Stat Reveals Biggest Reason for Spurs' Failed Title Bids Under Mauricio Pochettino

"Tottenham Hotspur, it's happened again!"

That was the chant reverberating around Stamford Bridge come full time at Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday night.

Goals from Pedro and Kieran Trippier - after a tragi-comic defensive mix-up between himself and Hugo Lloris - effectively put the final nail in Tottenham's Premier League title bid for 2018/19.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

And, as alluded to in the aforementioned chant, this wasn't the first time. As you will probably know, it goes back to the 'Battle of the Bridge' in 2016, when amid a cohort of yellow cards that should've really been reds, the Blues fought back to a 2-2 draw, ending their rivals' chances of catching Leicester City.

But, as revealed by this upcoming stat, it is not just Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino's side have felt big game pain since the Argentine's arrival in the Tottenham dugout.



As per Opta, Tottenham have won just three of their 23 Premier League away games against ‘big six’ sides under Mauricio Pochettino. And, out of the remaining 20, they have drawn just seven, and lost the other 13.

Of course, in this day and age clashes with the 'big six' can be somewhat overhyped, but that is not to belittle their importance. At the end of the day, they are still where league titles are won and lost.

And, ahead of Tottenham's fiery 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last February, Pochettino conceded this fact. When confronted with his record in those big away games (which was then one win in 18), the Argentine, as quoted by the Mirror, exclaimed: “That [record] is why maybe we miss a title, why we don’t win the Premier League.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“We finished second last season, third the season before, and of course if in the case we win more games away from home, I’m sure that we would win the title but we miss something to achieve that.

"Maybe it is because we are the younger team in the Premier League, maybe we need time to mature. There are many reasons why this happens that we cannot win most of the games that we play away from home.”

While that record has now been improved by two wins - a 3-1 win at Chelsea in April 2018 and a 3-0 win at Manchester United in August - the fact remains that it seems to have cost them once again this campaign.

