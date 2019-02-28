Stat Reveals That Liverpool Are on Track to Win the Premier League Title

February 28, 2019

Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford on Wednesday put them back in the driving seat for their first Premier League title, and ensured they continued what has been a hugely impressive season so far. 

Their sensational league form has been masked somewhat by the hot pursuit given to them by a formidable Manchester City outfit, as it's widely thought that in any normal season, either side would be comfortably clear at the top of the league. 

That assessment is backed up somewhat by the latest statistic that has emerged in Liverpool's favour, with Opta pointing out that every team in the history of the Premier League who has equalled or surpassed the Reds' current 69 points at the 28 game mark, has gone on to win the league.

Since Arsenal became the first side to accomplish the feat in the 2003/04 season, with 70 points, it has happened on six further occasions, with every one eventually earning a Premier League trophy. 

Though a historically rare occurrence, the eventual champions have hit the mark with increasing frequency in recent years, as last season's Manchester City side had amassed 75 points by this stage in the season, while Chelsea managed 69 in 2016/17.

It's worth noting, however, that City were 16 points clear, while Chelsea were ten ahead, compared to Liverpool's single point advantage over Guardiola's side at present.

With all that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see how Liverpool fare in the ten matches to come. 

