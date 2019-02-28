Stats Reveal Manchester United's Record-Breaking Run of Results Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have broken club records left, right and centre since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over back in December. They've rocketed from a scrap for seventh place into being, arguably, favourites for the top four.

You can point to any number of statistics that accurately tell the story of the baby-faced-assassin's impressive start as Old Trafford boss, and most of them play into the narrative that he could indeed be handed the job on a permanent basis. The one that we're about to bestow on you, courtesy of Opta, is no different.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite all their recent injury issues, for the first time in their history, United have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions.

The record-breaking run stems back to Solskjaer's first match in charge - that 5-1 victory over Cardiff that shook off the cloud of Jose Mourinho and kicked off the good times at Old Trafford yet again.

8 - @ManUtd have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Fearless. #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/GLTVITyIvA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

They have since played five Premier League matches and two FA Cup games away from home, most recently emerging victorious at Selhurst Park thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a late strike from Ashley Young, and have won the lot.

That run, granted, doesn't seem hugely likely to extent too much further, given that their next two away matches see them face PSG and Arsenal, but either way, it's an undeniably impressive run of results.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Before any of that, however, they face Southampton at Old Trafford, looking to reclaim fourth place from the Gunners, who have gone a point ahead of Solskjaer's side after winning their last three on the bounce.