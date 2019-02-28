Stats Reveal Manchester United's Record-Breaking Run of Results Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Manchester United have broken club records left, right and centre since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over back in December. They've rocketed from a scrap for seventh place into being, arguably, favourites for the top four. 

You can point to any number of statistics that accurately tell the story of the baby-faced-assassin's impressive start as Old Trafford boss, and most of them play into the narrative that he could indeed be handed the job on a permanent basis. The one that we're about to bestow on you, courtesy of Opta, is no different. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite all their recent injury issues, for the first time in their history, United have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions. 

The record-breaking run stems back to Solskjaer's first match in charge - that 5-1 victory over Cardiff that shook off the cloud of Jose Mourinho and kicked off the good times at Old Trafford yet again. 

They have since played five Premier League matches and two FA Cup games away from home, most recently emerging victorious at Selhurst Park thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a late strike from Ashley Young, and have won the lot. 

That run, granted, doesn't seem hugely likely to extent too much further, given that their next two away matches see them face PSG and Arsenal, but either way, it's an undeniably impressive run of results.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Before any of that, however, they face Southampton at Old Trafford, looking to reclaim fourth place from the Gunners, who have gone a point ahead of Solskjaer's side after winning their last three on the bounce.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message