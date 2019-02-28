Trent Alexander-Arnold Breaks Premier League Assist Record in 5-0 Watford Win

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold became the youngest ever player to provide three assists in one Premier League game on Wednesday, producing a stunning display in his side's 5-0 win against Watford at Anfield.

The 20-year-old full back set up both of Sadio Mane's goals in the first half of the game before teeing up defender Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages of the Reds' victory.

Alexander-Arnold, who had only featured in one of the last five league games due to injury, was making only his fourth start in 2019 against the Hornets but demonstrated that he is already back to top form for Liverpool.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to talkSPORT after the win against Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the defender's performance, declaring: "All the crosses were outstanding. So it's just a special night. He scored a fantastic free-kick the last time against Watford.

"I can't remember the last time he got a hat-trick of assists. He got three right?"

Opta confirmed after the game the right back had indeed set a new record for the youngest player to record a trio of assists in England's current top flight division.



3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest ever player to assist three goals in a single Premier League game (20 years, 143 days). Prodigy. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/UGbY50PdRf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

After breaking through from the club's academy in 2016, Alexander-Arnold made his Premier League debut against Middlesbrough and quickly began to establish himself as regular for the Reds during the long term absence of Nathaniel Clyne, who was ruled out at the time due to a serious back injury.

The right back's outstanding performances last season cemented his place in Klopp's starting XI as he played a major part in helping his side reach the Champions League final before representing England at the World Cup in Russia.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having missed a number of games this season due to injury, Alexander-Arnold's return to form against Watford will be welcomed by Liverpool who travel to Goodison Park on Sunday to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

With the Reds currently leading Manchester City by one point in the Premier League title race, they will be aiming to beat their city rivals to ensure that their bid for a first top flight title in 29 years remains on track.

