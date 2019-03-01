Juventus to Potentially Challenge Chelsea in Pursuit of Zinedine Zidane Appointment

Chelsea are under pressure to 'move fast' if they want three-time Champions League winning coach Zinedine Zidane to replace under pressure Maurizio Sarri, with the Frenchman also alleged to be of interest to former club Juventus should Massimiliano Allegri quit.

Despite being left without a squad capable of playing in his ideal system, Sarri could be the one to face the consequences at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea already heavily linked with Zidane, who has been out of work since resigning from Real Madrid last summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Premier League side may have a problem in pursuing Zidane, however, with a report from The Sun alleging that Juventus may yet have a huge say if Allegri were to walk over after ongoing failure to deliver the ultimate success in the Champions League.

The Sun even quotes a 'friend', saying, "Max is about to win Serie A for the fifth time but all he hears is that he should be doing better in the Champions League. He feels it might be time for a change."

In that scenario, it is said that Juve would be interested in Zidane and the 46-year-old, who spent five happy seasons in Turin as a player, would apparently prefer to go there.

The Sun is seemingly almost urging Chelsea to pull the trigger on Sarri, lest they miss out on one of the biggest names in football. Yet whether the Blues get rid of Sarri or not, it may not help their cause as The Sun actually also concedes that Zidane has doubts over Chelsea given the way that Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and now Sarri have all been treated.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The possibility of Zidane managing Chelsea next season seems to be getting less likely.

Sarri even suggested this week that he isn't as close to the sack as bloodthirsty reports have made out, declaring "I spoke with the club two or three times in the last few days. The problem wasn't so big as [the media] wrote.

"Maybe it wasn't the truth, I don't know, but it's not a big problem for me."