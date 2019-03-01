Manchester United Set to Do Battle With Juventus Over Futures of €180m Benfica Duo

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Manchester United are locked in a transfer war with Juventus over signing Benfica's highly-rated duo Joao Felix and Ruben Dias for next season.

The pair have impressed for the Liga NOS side since breaking into the first team, and have seemingly caught the attention of many of Europe's leading clubs.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

According to Portuguese publication Record, both United and Juventus are involved in negotiations over signing Felix and Dias for a combined €180m - with renowned super-agent Jorge Mendes acting as a mediator between the parties.

The report adds that whilst both the Premier League and Serie A sides are the current frontrunners to secure the coveted duo's signature, Atletico Madrid have also shown great interest in signing centre-back Dias as a potential replacement for the outgoing Diego Godin.

A full international with Portugal, Dias has played 70 times for Benfica since making his debut two years ago and, in extending his contract with the club last year, had a €60m release clause inserted in it.

His teammate Felix - who has been dubbed the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' - has scored ten times this season and has a reported €120m release clause in his own deal. 

Record further report that Benfica club president Luis Felipe Vieira wants to make the 19-year-old the most expensive transfer in the history of Portuguese football.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message