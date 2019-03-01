Manchester United Set to Do Battle With Juventus Over Futures of €180m Benfica Duo

Manchester United are locked in a transfer war with Juventus over signing Benfica's highly-rated duo Joao Felix and Ruben Dias for next season.

The pair have impressed for the Liga NOS side since breaking into the first team, and have seemingly caught the attention of many of Europe's leading clubs.



PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

According to Portuguese publication Record, both United and Juventus are involved in negotiations over signing Felix and Dias for a combined €180m - with renowned super-agent Jorge Mendes acting as a mediator between the parties.

The report adds that whilst both the Premier League and Serie A sides are the current frontrunners to secure the coveted duo's signature, Atletico Madrid have also shown great interest in signing centre-back Dias as a potential replacement for the outgoing Diego Godin.

The latest defender being linked to #mufc



Name: Ruben Dias

Age: 21

Height: 1.86m (6'1)

Club: Benfica

•Mins played: 1980 (22 game's)

•Goals: 2

•Pass accuracy: 86%

•Key passes: 4

•Tackles succeeded: 26/79%

•Interceptions: 69

•Clearances: 22



Young & commanding! pic.twitter.com/R8pL8n3QbS — United-Data📈 (@united_data) February 28, 2019

A full international with Portugal, Dias has played 70 times for Benfica since making his debut two years ago and, in extending his contract with the club last year, had a €60m release clause inserted in it.

His teammate Felix - who has been dubbed the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' - has scored ten times this season and has a reported €120m release clause in his own deal.

Joao Felix: Is having a direct hand in a goal more frequently (every 71.3 mins) than any other player in Liga NOS this season (10+ apps)



For more player stats -- https://t.co/Bu8FRGHQcU pic.twitter.com/DDHSxIzBiH — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 30, 2019

Record further report that Benfica club president Luis Felipe Vieira wants to make the 19-year-old the most expensive transfer in the history of Portuguese football.