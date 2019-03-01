Transfer Rumours: Vukovic to Chelsea, Brahimi to Everton, Calabria to Man Utd & More

The transfer window may be closed, but that does not stop the rumour mill from turning.

There is a long way to go until the end of the season, giving clubs plenty of time to plot and prepare their next moves.These sagas can go on for what seems like an eternity, so it is probably a good idea for clubs to try steal a head start.

Here are six rumours for you to keep an eye on going forward.

Milan & Dortmund Set to Battle for Barcelona Starlet Following Impressive Loan Spell



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

This summer could be a good time to be an Eibar fan. 20-year-old full-back Marc Cucurella, currently on loan at the club from Barcelona, has been incredibly impressive during his spell with Los Armeros, and he could be set to make Eibar a whole lot of money.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Eibar are set to activate their €2m option to sign the Spaniard permanently, before looking to sell Cucurella for a sizeable profit. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are both thought to be keen on the Barcelona academy graduate, and it looks as though we could have a real transfer saga on our hands.

However, Barcelona could be set to spoil the party. They have a €4m buy-back clause in Cucuralla's contract, so that tidy profit for Eibar could drop to just €2m if Barcelona bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Arsenal Eye Cut-Price Move for Brazilian Wonderkid Trialled by Barcelona & Man Utd

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With each passing day, another Brazilian youngster emerges as a potential future superstar, and now it is the turn of Ituano forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old forward netted six goals in four games at the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup in January, and Goal claim that Arsenal are preparing a €5m offer for the youngster, in an attempt to fend off interest from Brazil's top sides.

Martinelli has had trials with both Barcelona and Manchester United and, even though he failed to secure a contract with either side, the youngster has remained the subject of interest from several Premier League teams.

Chelsea Preparing for Transfer Ban With Summer Move for Combative Croatian Midfielder

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Chelsea's transfer plans have been hugely disrupted by news of their two-window transfer ban. However, an appeal should give them the chance to recruit in the summer, and the Blues are keen on securing a move for Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic.

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining his new side last summer, and talkSPORT claim Chelsea have joined the likes of Benfica, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for the £4m-rated midfielder.

Vukovic, who is yet to be capped by Croatia, has spent his career playing in the likes of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine, and a move to Chelsea would certainly raise more than a few eyebrows.

Premier League Trio Remain Determined to Sign Porto Star

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Rumours linking Porto forward Yacine Brahimi with a move to the Premier League refuse to disappear. The 29-year-old has long been tracked by many sides in England but, with his contract coming to an end in the summer, it seems as though his could finally be on his way out.

Algerian outlet L'Expression state that Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all plotting a summer move for Brahimi, but they face competition from a whole host of European sides, including the likes of Milan and Lyon.

It is thought that Brahimi is looking for one more lucrative contract, and Porto are not prepared to meet his demands. As a result, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Manager Confirms Newcastle Face Uphill Battle to Sign €60m-Rated Wonderkid

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

It seems as though Newcastle have been bitten by the transfer bug. After breaking their longstanding record to sign Miguel Almiron in January, rumours suggest the Magpies are keen to secure a €60m move for TSG Hoffenheim forward Joelinton.

However, according to Bild, they are not the only interested side. Hoffenheim are said to have rejected a €50m offer for the 22-year-old in January, and manager Alexander Rosen has confirmed that "dozens of clubs" are keen on Joelinton.

The Brazilian has racked up ten goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, which is more than Ayoze Perez, Joselu and Yoshinori Muto combined. Did somebody say upgrade?

Agent Confirms Man Utd Interest in Milan Starlet

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Manchester United's defence has been an area of concern for several seasons. The ageing duo of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia cannot go on forever, and the Red Devils appear to be planning for the future.

Speaking to Calciomercato, the agent of AC Milan full-back Davide Calabria has confirmed that United are one of several clubs to have registered their interest in the Italian.

The versatile 22-year-old has long been touted as a future star. Comfortable as both a full-back and a central midfielder, Calabria could be a superb addition to any elite side.