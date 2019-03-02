The 7 Worst Teams in Premier League History

This season hasn't thrown up many positives for Huddersfield Town fans, but Tuesday's 1-0 victory took the Terriers' points tally to 14, ensuring that they will not go down as the worst Premier League side in history.

We've seen plenty of sides who looked out of their depth in the Premier League, but there have been some who will go down in infamy as some of the worst to ever try their luck in the top flight.

Here are the seven worst performing sides in Premier League history (don't worry Huddersfield fans, you're safe from this list for now).

Watford (1999/00)

In 1997, Watford were part of the third tier of English football, but two successive promotions carried them to the Premier League. However, the top flight proved to be a step too far.

Graham Taylor's side managed early-season victories over both Liverpool and Chelsea which led many to believe they could survive in the division, but things turned sour very quickly.

Watford managed just six wins all season, finishing with a tally of 24 points, which was the lowest total ever recorded by a Premier League side at the time. Icelandic forward Heidar Helguson finished as the team's top scorer with just six goals, in a season which many fans will want to forget.

Sunderland (2016/17)

Matching Watford's tally of 24 points, Sunderland endured a torrid time during the 2016/17 season, and the Black Cats are yet to fully recover.

Sunderland quickly found themselves at the bottom of the table, and they did not record their first victory until an unlikely 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in November. That win was one of six which the team managed all season, and they ended up a whopping 16 points from survival.

Jermain Defoe and Jordan Pickford were two shining lights for David Moyes' side, but the expensive arrivals of Papy Djilobodji and Didier N'Dong proved to be disastrous for the club, who now find themselves in League One after suffering relegation from the Championship last year.

Sunderland (2002/03)

Oh dear, this has turned ugly for Sunderland fans rather quickly. The 2002/03 season was nothing short of a nightmare for fans, who saw their team pick up just four victories all season.

With the club floundering towards the bottom of the table, manager Peter Reid was sacked and replaced with Howard Wilkinson. However, he lasted just five months before being relieved of his duties, and successor Mick McCarthy also failed to salvage anything from the campaign.

Sunderland finished the year with just 19 points, a shambolic 25 points behind 17th-placed Bolton Wanderers. Kevin Phillips' six goals was simply not enough, and the Black Cats dropped back to the second tier.

Portsmouth (2009/10)

Portsmouth's inclusion on this list is a debatable one. Officially, they finished the season with 19 points, which is one of the lowest tallies in history, but this was largely through no fault of the players.

In fact, they managed seven wins and seven draws, which should have seen them finish on 28 points (which would still have left them bottom of the table), but financial problems littered the year and Portsmouth were eventually docked nine points after entering administration, dropping their tally down to 19.

Players and staff were not paid for large parts of the year, and the club found themselves in debt to several clubs after failing to finance their transfer dealings. With 19 points, they will go down as one of the worst performing sides in Premier League history.

Aston Villa (2015/16)

The 2015/16 season was certainly a memorable one for Aston Villa fans, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Villains signed a total of 12 new players, including the likes of current Everton star Idrissa Gueye and Wolverhampton Wanderers dribbling phenom Adama Traore, but they racked up just three wins and 17 points all year, and they slumped to the Championship with little more than whimper.

Particular low-lights include Joleon Lescott's pocket magically posting a picture of a Porsche on Twitter following a 6-0 thumping from Liverpool, and forward Gabriel Agbonlahor being caught partying on the same day Villa were relegated.

Sunderland (2005/06)

After storming to the Championship title in the previous year, many expected Sunderland to have a real go in the Premier League, but the Black Cats could hardly have fared much worse.

Sunderland found themselves in the relegation zone after the first game of the season, and remained there for a further six weeks before a 1-1 draw with West Ham United saw them leap up to 17th. Unfortunately, they dropped back down after their next match, and were bottom of the league from November onward.

They finished the season with just 15 points in one of the worst campaigns ever seen. However, it was not the worst...

Derby County (2007/08)

Regardless of what happens going forward, this season's Huddersfield side have done enough to escape the unwanted award of 'Worst Premier League Team in History'. That title goes to Derby County.

The Rams found themselves the butt of jokes nationwide, and bookmakers even began paying out on bets for Derby to be relegated after a 6-0 loss to Liverpool in September. Perhaps spurred on by this, Derby went on to earn a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in their next game, in what proved to be their only victory of the season.

They then set a record for consecutive matches without a win as Derby suffered through the remaining 32 games of the season without a victory. Derby finished with just 11 points, which remains the lowest tally ever recorded by a Premier League side.