Divock Origi Happy to Play Out Wide as Belgian Looks to Stake Claim for Regular Liverpool Place

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has insisted he is more than happy to play as a winger to claim a place in the side.

The 23-year-old Belgian international has found his opportunities limited for the Reds, having being sent out on loan twice in his six years at the club.

But following an excellent display on the left side of Liverpool's front three in their 5-0 win over Watford this week, Origi has told Liverpool's official club website that he is comfortable playing in that position.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I liked it," Origi said. "I always said that I could play in all the positions up front. People maybe saw me more in a Liverpool shirt as a striker, but I definitely can play on the wing and I enjoyed the game.

"Starting at youth level I used to play striker and sometimes on the wing, and then one day before the [Watford] game we had a tactical session where we worked on it, so I mixed both experiences.

"I think I feel comfortable when I’m in that position. Of course I scored a couple of goals like that and because I can play in three positions up front I like to move around and when I turn up on that left side, since I was young that was one of my big qualities. I’m happy that I could show it in such a game."

Origi's strike in midweek was his first Premier League goal for Liverpool since his dramatic 96th minute winner against Everton in December, and he claims the goal against Watford was a good confidence boost for him ahead of this weekend's Merseyside derby.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He added: "I think it was a good boost for me. It’s been a good season for us all and I always said that I wanted to shine my light, so I think having played that game, an important game, and being able to help the team, play my game and show my qualities, I was very happy.


"Enjoying sometimes means working hard and you could see that we were all passionate, the fans were behind us, so it was a very good performance and result.

"[The derby] is going to be an important game for all of us, so it’s a good boost. We need to use this and we have to be fuelled for the game on Sunday."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message