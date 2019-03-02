Eliaquim Mangala Commits Future to Man City After Signing New One-Year Deal

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has signed a new one-year deal with the club, extending his stay at the Etihad until the summer of 2020.





The 28-year-old defender has penned terms on a new deal, even though he has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

A short statement on Manchester City's official website confirmed Mangala's new deal, which will see the £32m signing extend his stay with the club to six years by the time his new contract expires.





The statement read: "The French international joined City from Porto in 2014 and has made 81 appearances during his time at the Etihad.





"He spent a season on loan with Valencia during 2016-17, before returning to Manchester and making 17 appearances as a record-breaking City celebrated both Premier League and Carabao Cup success.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"A brief loan spell at Everton was interrupted by injury and has side-lined Eliaquim for much of this season. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Eliaquim the very best for the remainder of his time here."





News of Mangala's new deal will no doubt come as a surprise to many, with the former Porto defender expected to be heading out of the Etihad Stadium doors once and for all this summer. He has been rewarded though for his patience, with City perhaps keeping their defensive options open given their players current heavy workload.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup, and remain in contention to win the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as currently leading the Premier League by two points from Liverpool.