Eliaquim Mangala Commits Future to Man City After Signing New One-Year Deal

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has signed a new one-year deal with the club, extending his stay at the Etihad until the summer of 2020.


The 28-year-old defender has penned terms on a new deal, even though he has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

A short statement on Manchester City's official website confirmed Mangala's new deal, which will see the £32m signing extend his stay with the club to six years by the time his new contract expires.


The statement read: "The French international joined City from Porto in 2014 and has made 81 appearances during his time at the Etihad.


"He spent a season on loan with Valencia during 2016-17, before returning to Manchester and making 17 appearances as a record-breaking City celebrated both Premier League and Carabao Cup success.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"A brief loan spell at Everton was interrupted by injury and has side-lined Eliaquim for much of this season. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Eliaquim the very best for the remainder of his time here."


News of Mangala's new deal will no doubt come as a surprise to many, with the former Porto defender expected to be heading out of the Etihad Stadium doors once and for all this summer. He has been rewarded though for his patience, with City perhaps keeping their defensive options open given their players current heavy workload.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup, and remain in contention to win the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as currently leading the Premier League by two points from Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message