Manchester City's Title Hopes Dealt Huge Blow as Kevin de Bruyne Suffers Yet Another Injury

Manchester City's hopes of retaining their Premier League title were dealt a blow after Kevin de Bruyne picked up an injury during their clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The scoreline stood at 0-0 with both sides seemingly heading into the half time break without much action in the opening 45 minutes, but City fans were given great concern in injury time.



De Bruyne went down with an injury, although the nature of the problem is still unknown as it appeared to occur whilst the Belgian international was out of possession.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It's yet another blow for De Bruyne in what has already been an injury-plagued season. He tore a ligament in his knee in August which kept him out until October, before the problem seemed to resurface in is return to action which in turn kept him on the sidelines for another couple of months.





Even though City don't look to have suffered too badly without their star man with pep Guardiola's men currently sat in second place in the table, De Bruyne has managed just six Premier League starts this season and being one of the best midfield players in the world, he would be a huge miss in any team.

The extent to the Belgian's latest injury is unknown meaning it's still unclear whether or not he is set for another spell on the sidelines or not, but City fans will be holding their collective breath as the team prepare for a tough run in to the end of the season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

After their Carabao Cup triumph in February their hopes of winning the quadruple are still in, although another potential De Bruyne absence could well prove to be costly for Guardiola's side.