Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Will Look to Strengthen in '3 or 4 Positions' in the Summer

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is hoping his side can strengthen in 'three or four' positions during the summer transfer window.

The champions face a stiff test from Liverpool in defending their Premier League crown this term, having made just one major signing in the club-record transfer of Riyad Mahrez in the last two transfer windows.

City are widely suggested to have missed out on signing the likes of Chelsea's Jorginho since then, leaving City short of depth in midfield. As quoted by BBC Sport, Guardiola admitted: "You know we are going to try for a holding midfielder and other positions we are thinking about."

The continued injury problems for Benjamin Mendy have also seen City play the majority of this season without a recognised senior left back, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabian Delph and first choice centre back Aymeric Laporte forced to cover in the position.

Mendy has made just 16 Premier League appearances since joining City in a big money move from Monaco in 2017, having recently undergone knee surgery before returning from two months out in the Carabao Cup clash with Burton Albion in January.

However, the Frenchman has not featured since then, and Guardiola said of the 24-year-old: "If it happens in two seasons, it can happen in three, definitely. Hopefully not, we'll work with that, but the truth is we could use him for a few games. That is the reality.

"I don't know what's going to happen but we are thinking about the chance to find somebody in that position.

"At the end the strongest guys, every day, are there. That is the truth. That's why we are looking for next season. 

"There are three or four positions I think we have to try to look for, and some ideas we have."

City's quest to shake off Liverpool and retain the title continues as Guardiola's side travel to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

