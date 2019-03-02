Real Madrid will host Barcelona for the second time in four days, with El Clasico rivals squaring off at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

First-place Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3–0 in their Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday to advance to a sixth straight final. Luis Suarez notched two goals in the 50th and 73rd minutes, while Raphael Varane scored an own goal in the 69th. Barcelona is seven points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while Real Madrid sits nine points off the pace.

The hosts will be looking to recover after Wednesday's outing, with the specter of consecutive home losses looming over the proud club. A win would vault Real Madrid back into title contention and within six points of first, though a loss would all but end the hopes for Santiago Solari's side.

Here's how to watch Saturday's edition of El Clasico:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

