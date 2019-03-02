How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in a Clasico in La Liga on Saturday, March 2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 02, 2019

Real Madrid will host Barcelona for the second time in four days, with El Clasico rivals squaring off at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

First-place Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3–0 in their Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday to advance to a sixth straight final. Luis Suarez notched two goals in the 50th and 73rd minutes, while Raphael Varane scored an own goal in the 69th. Barcelona is seven points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while Real Madrid sits nine points off the pace.

The hosts will be looking to recover after Wednesday's outing, with the specter of consecutive home losses looming over the proud club. A win would vault Real Madrid back into title contention and within six points of first, though a loss would all but end the hopes for Santiago Solari's side.

Here's how to watch Saturday's edition of El Clasico:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message