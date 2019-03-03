Jan Siewert Reveals Extent of Jonathan Hogg Injury Following Loss to Brighton

Tough tackling midfielder Jonathan Hogg could be facing a long injury lay-off after he was subbed against Brighton on Saturday.

Hogg was taken off after just 41 minutes as the Terriers were beaten 1-0 by the Seagulls.

With a reputation of being a hard man on the pitch, Hogg isn't one to come off easily but Jan Siewart revealed the extent of his problems after the match.

"Hoggy had a knock. He was injured so I had to sub him before half time." Siewert told the Examiner Live.

"This changes things in the Premier League because if you can stay fresh for longer, it's easier.

"I am totally disappointed because of the goal which cost us the match, but hopefully we can get Hoggy back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"At the moment I am not sure because it was a hard knock - he couldn't breathe any more and that's why I had to sub him early, which doesn't make it easy (for the team). I hope it is not a broken rib. It could be, but I hope not."

Hogg will be a huge loss for the Terriers as he is one of their key players in midfield and his absence will make their fight against relegation that much harder.

Huddersfield's loss to Brighton leaves them 13 points from safety in the Premier League, and it seems as if the Terriers are now doomed to return to the Championship.