Harry Kane Urges Spurs to 'Step Up' in Pressure-Filled Games After Dropping Out of Title Race

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Harry Kane has urged his Tottenham teammates to 'step up' when the pressure is on after seeing their Premier League title challenge slip away in recent weeks.

The north London side were hot on the heels of the league's frontrunners, but after suffering back-to-back defeats to Burnley and Chelsea, and then a draw in the north London derby against Arsenal, now find themselves ten points behind the top spot.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

After another year in which a promising domestic campaign has come unstuck in the business end of the season, Kane admitted that his side need to overcome their mental block and begin to perform when the stakes are at their highest.

He said (as quoted by the Belfast Telegraph): "The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done.

"We haven’t done that in recent years, we haven’t done that this week and that will be the difference.

"That is the turning point that we need to try and achieve."

Despite hearing Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claim last week that the side's mentality in big games could mean it will be another five years before they hold up a trophy, Kane revealed his hope that it would be much sooner than that.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He added: "I don’t think it’s far away but I think what the gaffer was saying was it’s not a guarantee that if you improve you are still going to win things.


"Every team is improving, every team is strengthening, every team is getting better year-by-year so it’s important for us that we don’t fall behind that.

"We have got to a stage in the last four or five years where we have maybe done more than we expected as a club but it means that we have to do even more to reach that stage.

“Whether it’s five years or not I can’t say, but I hope it’s sooner than that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message