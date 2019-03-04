Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Need to Sign Philippe Coutinho Replacement This Summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says he believes his former club still need to find a replacement for former talisman Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho left Anfield for Barcelona in January last year in a deal worth £142m and has had a relatively mixed start, winning his first ever top flight title but failing to thoroughly convince so far.

The Reds lacked a cutting edge in their 0-0 draw against Everton at the weekend and Carragher believes that's due to their lack of creativity in midfield.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Carragher said on Sky Sports via GiveMeSport: "Yes, in terms of the make-up of the midfield three but it isn't just a problem now, I think that was even a problem if you go back to the end of last season when Liverpool were doing so well in the Champions League.

"There were certain games, like the final of the Champions League, where you looked at the set-up and thought that they lacked just one player. They lost Coutinho last January and they never replaced him.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They tried to replace him with someone from Lyon (Nabil Fekir) but they couldn't get him. Even if Liverpool win the league I still think it is a position that Liverpool need to try and fill."

Jamie Carragher on whether Liverpool have a problem. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/z7W6ayHoyP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2019

Liverpool brought in midfield reinforcements last summer in Naby Keita and Fabinho but the two new arrivals aren't the kind of players to provide the type of flair Coutinho can bring.

The Reds attempted to replace Coutinho with Lyon's Nabil Fekir but a long-term knee injury flared up during his medical which caused the deal to collapse.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Following their goalless draw at Goodison Park, Liverpool are now a point behind champions Manchester City with nine games to play.