Jurgen Klopp Blames the Wind After Liverpool Fail to Break Down Everton in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has blamed the direction of the wind as the reason for his team's poor performance after the Reds were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Failure to claim all three points meant that Liverpool missed the chance to leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, after City beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This Merseyside derby was a tight, tense affair, with Liverpool unable to find a way past a resilient Everton side, who deserved a point for the manner in which they nullified the Reds' attack.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "It is OK, a difficult game for different reasons and a wild opponent.





"I know people don't like when I say that but, the wind was coming from all directions and did not help any football.





"It was a game that was difficult to control and we had three or four really big chances with Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, I don't remember them having any chances. It is 0-0 and we kept our unbeaten run against them, not exactly what we wanted but it was a difficult game.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Salah is doing everything right up until the last second, we had our moments and we have to fight the circumstances and the opposition, the boys did that. Our derbies are over and we play all the others now. It was not a genius game but we got a point against an opponent who is double motivated.

"We have to take the situation as it is. We talk about a free-flowing Liverpool side the other day and now we have Burnley at Anfield. Only 400 yards away from here but a completely different game. We have to show stability and fight for the result."

Liverpool's draw has now seen them fall one point behind Manchester City, with nine games to go in the Premier League title race.