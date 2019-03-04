Leicester City Fans Turn on Captain Wes Morgan After Poor Display in Watford Defeat

Leicester City fans have vented their frustration on social media following Wes Morgan's disappointing return to the starting lineup against Watford on Sunday.

Club captain Morgan was recalled after five games on the bench by new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who took charge of his first match back in England, and fingers have been pointed towards Morgan for his role in the 2-1 defeat.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

As reported by Ninety Minutes Online, much of Leicester's fan base took to Twitter to criticise the 35-year-old's performance, with some saying it's time for the Premier League winner to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Watford's first goal came from a free kick after just five minutes by Gerard Deulofeu, whose wicked delivery was met by Troy Deeney to give the Hornets the lead. Morgan was marking the Watford striker and was beaten far too easily - a far cry from his commanding displays during Leicester's historic 2015/16 title season.

So the first thing he does is bring Morgan back.. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #lcfc — antisocialist (@antisocialist83) March 3, 2019

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was also at fault for Andre Gray's winner in the 92nd minute, but the consensus amongst the Foxes faithful is that Morgan was once again the culprit, particularly for being too static and too slow.

To add insult to injury, just minutes before Gray slotted the ball underneath Schmeichel, Morgan missed a huge chance to win the game for Leicester from a James Maddison cross, but his header skewed wide of the post.

Well Wes Morgan becomes the villain again

Misses the chance to make it 2 - 1 and then allows Andre Gray to score the winner #LCFC — Andrew Webb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇹🇭 (@THENUNEATONFOX) March 3, 2019

Although fans will always remember Morgan as a club legend for his role in their Premier League triumph, it is increasingly obvious that the Jamaican defender is not the player he used to be and it may be in his best interests to quit while he's ahead.

Morgan’s gotta go in the summer after the season he’s had sadly imo, his pace is gone and he just ain’t paying attention, been the main fault for both goals... #lcfc — 𝕿𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖊 🐋 (@tommo_mx) March 3, 2019

Don't think 3 at the back will work either not with Morgan in it anyway he is finished at this level captain or not! #LCFC — Ashley Parker (@Ashleypp1986) March 4, 2019

It’s not nice to see our fans turn on Schmeichel and Wes Morgan however I do agree they have to leave #LCFC — JackStafford (@JackS_Official_) March 4, 2019

At 35 years old, it's not inconceivable that Leicester fans could get their wish at the end of the current season as Rodgers looks to put his own fingerprint on his team and change the old guard who have taken the club to unimaginable heights.

If Morgan retires he will leave the club a hero, but the Foxes will hope his legacy isn't soured by further poor performances between now and May.