Leicester City Fans Turn on Captain Wes Morgan After Poor Display in Watford Defeat

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Leicester City fans have vented their frustration on social media following Wes Morgan's disappointing return to the starting lineup against Watford on Sunday.

Club captain Morgan was recalled after five games on the bench by new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who took charge of his first match back in England, and fingers have been pointed towards Morgan for his role in the 2-1 defeat.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

As reported by Ninety Minutes Online, much of Leicester's fan base took to Twitter to criticise the 35-year-old's performance, with some saying it's time for the Premier League winner to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Watford's first goal came from a free kick after just five minutes by Gerard Deulofeu, whose wicked delivery was met by Troy Deeney to give the Hornets the lead. Morgan was marking the Watford striker and was beaten far too easily - a far cry from his commanding displays during Leicester's historic 2015/16 title season.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was also at fault for Andre Gray's winner in the 92nd minute, but the consensus amongst the Foxes faithful is that Morgan was once again the culprit, particularly for being too static and too slow.

To add insult to injury, just minutes before Gray slotted the ball underneath Schmeichel, Morgan missed a huge chance to win the game for Leicester from a James Maddison cross, but his header skewed wide of the post.

Although fans will always remember Morgan as a club legend for his role in their Premier League triumph, it is increasingly obvious that the Jamaican defender is not the player he used to be and it may be in his best interests to quit while he's ahead.

At 35 years old, it's not inconceivable that Leicester fans could get their wish at the end of the current season as Rodgers looks to put his own fingerprint on his team and change the old guard who have taken the club to unimaginable heights.

If Morgan retires he will leave the club a hero, but the Foxes will hope his legacy isn't soured by further poor performances between now and May.

