Manchester United Handed Champions League Boost With PSG's Edinson Cavani Set to Miss Second Leg

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League second-leg clash with PSG as Edinson Cavani looks unlikely to start due to injury.

United, who are suffering from an injury crisis of their own, will need all the help they can get as they attempt to recover from the 0-2 defeat to PSG at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The Uruguayan striker, who injured his hip against Bordeaux on 9 February, was due back in PSG training on Monday but is still not expected to start for the French champions as he looks to regain full fitness according to TF1, as mentioned by CaughtOffside.

Cavani could be on the bench, but PSG will be hoping to rest their star striker, as they look to defend the two away goals scored a fortnight ago by Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe.

Cavani, PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, has found the net 17 times in 16 Ligue 1 appearances while notching a further two goals in the Champions League this season.

In addition to Cavani, PSG will also face United without Neymar as the Brazilian continues to recover from a metatarsal injury.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

United, of course, are no stranger to injury crises as interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with an extensive injury list of his own. Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, and Alexis Sanchez are all out through injury, while Paul Pogba will also miss the trip through suspension.

