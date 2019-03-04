Watford Boss Javi Gracia Praises Troy Deeney's Impact in 'Amazing' Win Over Leicester

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Watford boss Javi Gracia was keen to highlight the importance of captain Troy Deeney to his side after the Hornets claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Deeney handed headed his side in front after just five minutes at Vicarage Road, before providing the assist for Andre Gray's last gasp winner after the visitors had equalised, firing Watford to a deserved victory over Brendan Rodgers' side.

In amongst what was an impressive team performance from the Hornets, Gracia was keen to single out his captain for individual praise. 

After the game, the Watford boss told Sky Sports: "I think everybody knows how important Troy is for us.

"On and off the pitch, his personality, ambition and character for the game and out of the game as well. Today, he got the assist for the second [goal] and I think all of them made very good work.

"I am demanding with myself and I always have a lot of doubts about the players because all of them deserve to play. As Gray showed today, he is scoring goals for the team and the time he is playing, he is playing really well and all of them are important for the team.

"You have the reward at the end of the game. I thought we played well in the first half - better than the second. We started creating very good chances with Gerard [Deulofeu] after we scored and maybe in the second, we lost the possession and we had to defend.

"We then scored in the last minute and it is something amazing for us."

With nine games still to play, Sunday's victory over Leicester moved Watford level on points with Wolves in the league table, and Gracia encouraged his side to push for a strong end to the campaign.

"There are nine games left and we already have 43 points so who knows what is going to happen in the next games, but what I can feel is the ambition, the character of the group and they always want more and more," Gracia added. 

