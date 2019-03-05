9 of the Shortest Managerial Reigns in Premier League History

Claudio Ranieri's recent sacking as Fulham manager hardly came as a surprise given the Cottagers' struggles in the Premier League basement, but most would surely have expected the Italian to have lasted a little bit longer at Craven Cottage.

The former Premier League winner took charge in west London in November, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm with the club in deep trouble in the thick of a relegation fight, but Ranieri was unable to turn his new side's fortunes around.

After winning just three of his 17 matches in charge of Fulham, the former Chelsea and Leicester manager was sacked after just 106 days in the job, making his stay at Craven Cottage one of the shortest managerial stints in Premier League history.

With only six permanent managers having had shorter stays with their club in the history of the division, here is a look at the nine shortest managerial tenures in the Premier League era.

Pepe Mel - West Bromwich Albion (9 January 2014 - 12 May 2014)

A seasoned traveller of Spanish football, West Brom took a chance in appointing Pepe Mel on an 18-month contract in early 2014 to replace Keith Downing, who had stepped in temporarily for the sacked Steve Clarke.

However, after leading the club to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League with three wins, Mel departed the Hawthorns after just 120 days in charge.

Steve Wigley - Southampton (23 August 2004 - 10 December 2004)





With his only previous experience as a permanent manager coming with Aldershot Town from 1995 to 1997, Wigley's appointment as Southampton boss in August 2004 was a curious one.

Wigley was afforded just 14 games in charge of the Saints, with just one win during that spell not enough to keep him in the job, and he was subsequently demoted to a youth coach after 110 days in the top job.

Claudio Ranieri - Fulham (14 November 2018 - 28 February 2019)

From the outset of his arrival in west London, it appeared that Ranieri's appointment at Fulham was a romantic one, with the Cottagers seeking to secure a similarly successful rise from the foot of the league to the top of it.

However, Ranieri took charge of a side with far greater problems than his former Leicester side. Fulham's defence was in a dismal state and it was always going to require more than charm and experience to turn the Cottagers' season around. The Italian managed just 17 games in charge.

Tony Adams - Portsmouth (28 October 2008 - 8 February 2009)

He may have become an iconic leader as captain of Arsenal during his playing career, but Tony Adams' managerial career in the Premier League was ill-fated by comparison.

Initially put in place as caretaker boss following Harry Redknapp's departure to Tottenham, Adams was given the reins on a permanent basis shortly after. However, after just two wins from 16 games in charge, the former defender was sacked after just 104 days in the top job.

Terry Connor - Wolves (24 February 2012 - 30 June 2012)

Wolves' high-flying return to the Premier League this season under Nuno Espirito Santo is a far cry from how their previous spell in the top flight ended, as Terry Connor was selected to replace Mick McCarthy as the club suffered inevitable relegation.

Connor had no previous managerial experience and was unable to inspire Wolves to go down fighting, winning just four of their 13 games under their new boss, who lasted just 13 games and 91 days in charge.

Bob Bradley - Swansea City (3 October 2016 - 27 December 2016)

Having never previously managed in the Premier League, Bob Bradley's appointment to replace Francesco Guidolin was always going to be a risky decision from Swansea.

The American failed to resolve his new side's defensive frailties, and managed just two wins from his 11 games in charge of a Swans side which narrowly avoided relegation that season under Paul Clement, following Bradley's sacking after 84 days in charge.

Frank de Boer - Crystal Palace (26 June 2017 - 11 September 2017)

His previous spell with Inter may have been unsuccessful and short-lived, but Crystal Palace's appointment of Frank de Boer in 2017 appeared to be a significant coup for the south Londoners in acquiring a high-calibre manager capable of getting the best out of their talented squad.

De Boer's approach at Selhurst Park was ambitious but ultimately fruitless, as the Dutchman managed just four games in charge with Palace failing to score a goal under the former Ajax coach. However, having been appointed during the close-season, de Boer's spell in charge lasted for 77 days.

Rene Meulensteen - Fulham (1 December 2013 - 14 February 2014)

Having enjoyed a successful six-year spell as a first team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Meulensteen took the managerial reins at Fulham following the sacking of compatriot Martin Jol, who he had initially been appointed in support of, in December 2013.

However, despite four wins as manager, Meulensteen was sacked after just two and a half months and 75 days in charge of the Cottagers.

Les Reed - Charlton Athletic (14 November 2006 - 24 December 2006)

Having initially been appointed as Iain Dowie's assistant in summer 2006, Les Reed took the top job at Charlton just months later after Dowie was sacked in November.

However, Reed lasted just six weeks as manager, winning just one game in charge during that time, and was sacked by the London club after just 40 days at the helm.