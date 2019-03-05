Gianluigi Buffon Reveals He Turned Down Offers From Manchester United and Manchester City

Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he previously turned down offers from both Manchester clubs at various points in his illustrious career.

The legendary Italian began his career at Parma before becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he made the switch over to Juventus in 2001 - a record that stood until Manchester City signed Ederson 16 years later. After 17 years in Turin, Buffon joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

In an interview with BT Sport, as per the Daily Mail, Buffon revealed that his career could have down a very different path, as Manchester United were monitoring him closely during his early years at Parma.

"When I was a boy playing for Parma, [Sir Alex] Ferguson tracked me closely for two or three years, and he'd always send scouts to watch me. At the time, Parma was my world and I didn't feel like leaving."

Buffon then claimed that he later received an offer from Manchester City whilst he was at the peak of his powers with Juventus, claiming that the Citizens were looking to make him the first signing of the Sheikh Mansour era.

"I later had a very big offer from Manchester City, when they started to build the team and become the most important side in Europe. They wanted me to be the first signing, but I stayed at Juve."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Buffon will be looking to bring an end to his long wait for a first Champions League trophy when he and his PSG teammates welcome United to Paris on Wednesday evening in the second leg of their round of 16 clash.