Joachim Low Confirms Key Bayern Trio Will No Longer Be Considered for German National Team

March 05, 2019

German national team coach Joachim Low has revealed that key trio Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller will no longer be considered for selection in the Germany squad. 

The experienced Bayern Munich trio have a respective 70, 74 and 100 caps for Die Mannschaft, and were all an integral part of the country's triumphant campaign at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But, speaking ahead of the side's first international fixture of 2019 against Serbia on March 20th, Low revealed his decision.

In an official statement unveiling the news on the team's website, it states: "Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels are not part of Joachim Löw’s future plans. The German head coach confirmed his decision on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the first international of the year against Serbia in Wolfsburg on 20th March."

Explaining his decision, the 59-year-old stated: “2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team. It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.” 

“Now it’s time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."

And, DFB president Reinhard Grindel also spoke out on the decision, declaring: "I appreciate that Joachim wants to carry on changing the shape of the national side. Making personnel changes at the start of the qualifying phase for EURO 2020 is the right time."

DFB director and national-team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff was also supportive of the move, proclaiming: "We now want to make it clear that this is a new beginning for the squad."

