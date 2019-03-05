Manchester City May Have to Break Transfer Record to Sign Ben Chilwell From Leicester

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Manchester City may have to fork out a world-record fee for a defender, if they are to prize Ben Chilwell away from Leicester City this summer.

Pep Guardiola has become increasingly frustrated with first choice left-back Benjamin Mendy, whose frequent injury troubles have restricted him to just 20 first team appearances since he joined the club in 2017. As a result, the Citizens have identified strengthening their options at left-back as one of their main priorities this summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

City have been continually linked with a potential move for Leicester youngster Chilwell but, according to The Telegraph, if they are to pull off a move this summer then they are going to have to delve deep into their pockets.

Newly appointed Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers considers Chilwell to be integral to his plans with the Foxes and is desperate to hang on to the 22-year-old. Chilwell is also contracted to remain with the club until 2024, which has inflated his current transfer value even further.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Telegraph claim that, if City want to convince Leicester to part ways with Chilwell, then they are going to have to offer in excess of £75m - the previous record fee for a defender set by Liverpool when they signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Leicester also have a history when it comes to being tough negotiators, previously playing hardball with City over the sale of Riyad Mahrez and refusing to part ways with Harry Maguire last summer despite significant interest from Manchester United.

City are also being linked with a move for a new defensive midfielder to provide cover for Fernandinho and Guardiola is also said to be keen on bringing a centre back and striker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message