Manchester City May Have to Break Transfer Record to Sign Ben Chilwell From Leicester

Manchester City may have to fork out a world-record fee for a defender, if they are to prize Ben Chilwell away from Leicester City this summer.

Pep Guardiola has become increasingly frustrated with first choice left-back Benjamin Mendy, whose frequent injury troubles have restricted him to just 20 first team appearances since he joined the club in 2017. As a result, the Citizens have identified strengthening their options at left-back as one of their main priorities this summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

City have been continually linked with a potential move for Leicester youngster Chilwell but, according to The Telegraph, if they are to pull off a move this summer then they are going to have to delve deep into their pockets.

Newly appointed Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers considers Chilwell to be integral to his plans with the Foxes and is desperate to hang on to the 22-year-old. Chilwell is also contracted to remain with the club until 2024, which has inflated his current transfer value even further.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Telegraph claim that, if City want to convince Leicester to part ways with Chilwell, then they are going to have to offer in excess of £75m - the previous record fee for a defender set by Liverpool when they signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Leicester also have a history when it comes to being tough negotiators, previously playing hardball with City over the sale of Riyad Mahrez and refusing to part ways with Harry Maguire last summer despite significant interest from Manchester United.

City are also being linked with a move for a new defensive midfielder to provide cover for Fernandinho and Guardiola is also said to be keen on bringing a centre back and striker.