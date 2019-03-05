Manchester United Reveal Plans to Open Dedicated Section to Boost Old Trafford Atmosphere

Manchester United have announced that they will create a 'dedicated atmosphere section' at the Stretford End of Old Trafford next season.

The club have been working with various fan groups to help improve the often criticised atmosphere at Old Trafford over the past few seasons. The perceived lack of atmosphere at the stadium was a particular source of frustration for former manager Jose Mourinho, who frequently suggested that United supporters weren't vocal enough at home games.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, according to The Telegraph, United are set to open a dedicated section in the Stretford End at the start of next season which will accommodate the most vocal United supporters in a bid to galvanise the rest of the stadium.

This also coincides with the recent news that United will be freezing their season ticket prices for the ninth time in ten seasons. The Red Devils have limited the number of season ticket holders to 53,000 and the club have claimed that there is currently a waiting list of over 100,000 for further season tickets.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United supporter group 'The Red Army' have also been lobbying for concession tickets over the past few seasons in an attempt to inspire the next generation of United supporters.

In response, United will continue the £10 per game season ticket for Under-16s in dedicated 'family' areas and there will be half-price tickets for Under-18s and those aged 65 or over, with prices starting at £14 per game and capped at £20.

Supporters will also be able to receive a 25% discount on Carabao Cup matches as well as any Europa League matches if required.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Richard Arnold, United’s group managing director, said: “The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we’re delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that.”