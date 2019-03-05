Ajax travels to the Santiago Bernabeau to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, March 5.

Real Madrid won the first leg 2-1 in Amsterdam and is hoping to stay alive in the quest to win a fourth straight Champions League title. The club has struggled recently, though, as Real Madrid lost two matches to Barcelona in two competitions at home last week without scoring a goal. With another loss at home to Girona on Feb. 17, Real Madrid is winless at home in three games since their trip to Ajax. Santiago Solari's squad will need a good result to restore confidence and reach the quarterfinals for a ninth straight season.

Ajax needs a comeback in Madrid after Marco Asensio scored a critical second away goal in the 87th minute of the first leg. Ajax has steamrolled its Dutch opposition since the loss to Real Madrid, winning three matches by the combined score of 13-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV oranytime, anywhere here.